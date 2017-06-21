Braselton gets first fentanyl case

Braselton police recently had their first contact with a new deadly drug that state authorities describe as “extremely toxic.”
Braselton Police Department chief Terry Esco confirmed officers recently confiscated drugs that contained fentanyl.
Officers didn’t initially know the drugs contained the deadly substance, which can be combined with various other opiates. Esco said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab later confirmed the confiscated drugs contained fentanyl.
Officers are taking extra precautions in case they unknowingly come in contact with the drug.
Esco said officers now wear gloves in any case where they suspect drugs may be involved. They may also start wearing masks.
