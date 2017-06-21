Hospital trying to keep up with growth

Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton has been growing nearly since its doors opened in April 2015, and its top administrator said last week he expects that to continue.
“I don’t know that it will be at that same pace,” Anthony Williamson, president of the medical center, said last week.
“We’ve seen growth across the hospital in almost every area.”
The hospital plans to open 24 more beds in January, has plans for 72 more, and will add interventional heart surgery in February.
Occupancy Monday morning was 96 of the 100 beds, Williamson said. When hospitals have regular occupancy rates in the “80s,” they begin to think about expansion.
He recently spoke to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and to The Herald.
Projections for the medical center called for 450 to 500 employees when it opened. Williamson said last week employment is at 850, and that is increasing.
He expects the new beds will require 40 to 45 employees.
Three new interventional cardiologists are expected with the new surgery procedures. Two doctors have accepted jobs, he said. Their primary office will be at Braselton.
One potential expansion is the hospital’s new obstetrics unit. The hospital opened a 10-bed unit for obstetrics in the fall of 2016.
Projections for the unit were 50 to 60 births a month, Williamson said. Thus far, the unit is averaging 85 to 90 births a month.
The volume is 20 to 25 percent higher than expected, and expansion is “kind of under review now.”
See the full story in the June 21 issue of The Braselton News.
