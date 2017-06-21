Former Braselton Town Council member Dudley Ray, 86, Braselton, died on June 15. Ray served four terms on the council.
“This was at a time when Braselton was evolving from a sleepy town to a destination for light industrial development by many national companies,” according to his obituary. “Dudley played a large role working with and attracting these companies.”
Town leaders remember him as a “good friend” and “constant supporter.”
“Braselton has lost our good friend and constant supporter,” according to a Town of Braselton social media post. “We mourn the loss of Dudley Ray even as we celebrate his life of service to others. So grateful he made Braselton his home.”
Services are planned Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Sims Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery. His family plan to celebrate Dudley’s life at the Legends Clubhouse at Chateau Elan on Thursday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m.
See the full story in the June 21 issue of The Braselton News.
Former council member dies
