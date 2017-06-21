Thomas Wallace (06-20-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Thomas Taylor Wallace, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
A native of Marietta, Mr. Wallace was the son of the late Thomas Henry Wallace and Dorothy Taylor Wallace. He retired from Gold Kist. Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Sue Wood Wallace; and a brother, Darol Wallace.
Survivors include children, Susan Sanders (Max), Homer, and Morris Stevens (Deborah), Danielsville; brother, Rodney Wallace (Sharon), Nicholson; eight grandchildren; and three nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
