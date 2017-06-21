Fifteen Sea Dragons place in top 10 at Winder

Fifteen Jefferson swimmers finished in the top 10 of their respective age groups at Saturday’s Pentathlon at the Winder YMCA.

The Sea Dragons took 50 competitors to the event, which requires participants to swim five events — freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and the individual medley. The times from all five events are combined into an overall time.
“We had an awesome meet,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “The outdoor environment with the summer heat was difficult but these kids pushed through and swam their hearts out. We had numerous personal best times and hard swims. Many of our younger swimmers were swimming events they had never swam before. I could not be more proud of their efforts.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
