Eleven Commerce youth swimmers placed in the top 10 of their respective age groups at Saturday’s pentathlon at the Winder YMCA.
The pentathlon requires participants to swim five events — freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and the individual medley. The times from all five events are combined into an overall time.
Lauren Massey had the top showing for the Tiger Sharks, placing second in the girls’ 14U division with a combined time of 3:09.45.
For the rest of this story, see the June 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Several Tiger Shark swimmers stand out at Winder meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry