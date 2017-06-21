Assault warrant against Statham councilman Barton dismissed

Kelly Pickens, a regular opponent of Statham City Council, lost a probable cause hearing in Barrow County Magistrate Court last week.
Pickens had filed a citizens’ warrant, charging Statham City Council member Perry Barton with simple assault, Sheila Bilimoria, attorney for Barton, said last week. Bilimoria works for the Atlanta law firm of Parks Chesin Walbert.
Judge Richard Connelly, Oconee County Magistrate Court Judge, heard the case because Barrow County Magistrate Court Judge Caroline Power Evans recused herself.
Bilimoria said the judge “found that there was no probable cause at all to arrest my client.”
The assault charge came after a Statham City Council meeting May 16, Bilimoria said. Video of the meeting showed “it was really my client trying to get away” from Pickens, the Atlanta attorney said.
See the full story in the June 21 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
