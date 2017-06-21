Statham approves $3.1 million budget

Statham City Council on Tuesday night adopted its fiscal year 2018 budget of about $3.1 million. It is $110,000 more than the current budget.
The budget is not expected to require an increase in the city’s millage rate.
The council voted 3-2 to adopt the budget. Council members David Huth, Perry Barton and Gayle Steed voted to adopt. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher opposed the budget vote.
It includes a 5-percent pay raise for employees, an issue that raised voices and debate at the council’s work session Thursday.
The draft budget included a pay increase of 3 percent for employees. Steed and Lyle promoted the 5-percent increase because employees did not get an across-the-board pay hike in the current budget.
Lyle said she would make it 6 percent, 3 percent for each year, but she agreed to the 5-percent level.
Council members clashed over whether pay would increase for council members.
The amounts were left as they were. The mayor receives $12,000 per year and each council member gets $6,000.
Thrasher and Lyle strongly supported increasing the mayor’s pay by $500 and each council member by $250. Steed and Perry Barton objected to the increase, saying the rates should stay the same.
The raised voices about a pay increase revolved around one employee, Randy Gordon, and his pay level. Gordon, who is the city’s planning and zoning administrator, also fulfills the functions of building inspector and code enforcement officer.
Gordon told the council he suggested increasing his pay to $46,000, which he said would be an average salary for one of those three jobs. That would be about a 4-percent raise over his budgeted pay for the current year, $37,388 plus $6,800 in overtime.
The clash was with Barton over whether Gordon could be on salary and be paid overtime. Barton said he could not. Gordon said “under certain circumstances,” a person could be paid a salary and overtime.
See the full story in the June 21 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Statham approves $3.1 million budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry