A “Tire Amnesty Event” will be held June 22-23 and June 28-30 at the Madison County Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
“Take advantage of this great opportunity funded by a state of Georgia grant through Keep Madison County Beautiful,” said organizers.
Madison County citizens will be allowed to bring up to six tires for recycling at no charge. Fees apply for more than six tires.
Here are the rules: no retail/wholesale vendors allowed; tires must be secured to vehicle; no solid rubber tires (ex. Bobcat) or rubber tracks; farm tractor tires must be less than four feet tall and less than 18 inches wide; citizens are responsible for unloading tires; a vehicle tag number will be required.
For more information, call 706-795-5151 or see the scale house attendant.
Tire Amnesty Event ahead
