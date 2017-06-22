MAYSVILLE - Mary Ann “Memaw” Walden Herring, 78, entered into rest Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Ms. Herring was born in Atlanta, and was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Smith Walden Love; brothers, Michael, Gerald, and E.L. “Tommy” Walden. A graduate of Fulton High School, Ms. Herring loved crafts, Elvis music and the Atlanta Braves. Mrs. Herring was a member of Homer Baptist Church and was retired from Community Bank and Trust.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Savage and her husband Mark, Maysville, Robin Mathews and her husband Steve, Stockbridge; brother, Joseph Walden, Dallas, Ga.; grandchildren, Chase Herring (Kelly), Calli Shirley (Donnie) Brian Mathews (Faith) and Leigh Morgan (Matt); and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating, Burial will be in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce with the Rev. Clay Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Relay for Life at main.acsevents.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Memaw’ Herring (06-21-17)
