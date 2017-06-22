MAYSVILLE - Randall Evans, 62, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Born in Commerce, Mr. Evans was the son of the late Reuben Evans and Gertrude Kitchens Grizzle. He was retired after 41 years working at Mt. Vernon Mills as a drawing tenant, was a member of The Grove, and loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and camping. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Grizzle.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda Sue Redmon Evans, Maysville; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Amber Evans, Maysville, and Matthew and Elizabeth Evans, Jefferson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Marjorie Grizzle, Danielsville, and Kenneth and Jenny Grizzle, Danielsville; sisters and brother-in-law, Anita Evans, Danielsville, Janet Bakunas, Commerce, Becky and John Hunter, Lula; and grandchildren, Carter, Ryleigh, Coley Kate, Renley Claire, and Jace.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at The Grove Chantry with the Revs. John Wood, Sean Thomas, and Jeff Appling officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Randall Evans (06-21-17)
