Herschel Elrod (06-21-17)

COLBERT - Herschel Warren Elrod, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Born in Nicholson, he was the son of Roy Warren Elrod and Eva Mae Thomas Elrod. Mr. Elrod was a truck driver, and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Elrod was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula A. Elrod Spivey; and grandson, Michael Spivey.
Survivors include his children, Steve Elrod, William Ken Elrod and Sherry Elrod Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Kelly Spivey, Christine Elrod Pace, Colbey Haley, Nathaniel Elrod, Nicolas Elrod, Cassandra Haley and Micaela Elrod; five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Margie Watkins and her daughter, Karen Watkins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends Friday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
