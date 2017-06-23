A man was attacked by two intact male blue pit bulldogs June 16 in Colbert.
Animal control officer Erin Gray was dispatched along with animal control officer Ken Vaughn.
Gray said the man had the tip of a finger bitten off and that he also had bite wounds on his arm and leg. He was taken by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for his injuries.
Officer Gray said from what she was told of the situation, the victim was a friend of a woman who used to live at the Madison Avenue residence and had gone with her to get some of her belongings from the home. The pair reportedly entered the home where the dogs were and they attacked the man.
The dogs got outside where they were able to run loose and were very aggressive, Gray said. Animal control officers tried for hours to capture the dogs, setting traps, using food and even attempting to corner them on the porch off the home.
“The dogs were extremely aggressive and continued to charge at us,” Gray said. Eventually, Gray was able to “dispatch” one of the dogs (according to the 9-1-1 report), who she noted had blood all over one side of his face. He was sent for rabies testing and Gray said she expected to have the results of the test this week.
The other pit bull took off after that and remains at large. The 9-1-1 report noted that two traps were set. Gray said no one has reported seeing him since. Later that afternoon, the owner of the dogs showed up and stated that he had just moved into the house the night before and locked his dogs inside the home when he left for work that morning. Gray told him what had happened and he continues to look for the other dog. She said he has been instructed to contact them immediately if he finds him.
She said any legal issues between the dogs’ owner and the victim will be a matter handled through civil court.
Man attacked by pit bulls in Colbert
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry