Hwy. 172 fertilizer facility might still be a go

A fertilizer-production facility off Hwy. 172 could still be in the works.
Jeff Smith and his brother, Stephen, want to operate a manure/litter drying facility in a 150’ by 150’ building at 8315 Hwy. 172. They were recently informed in a letter by county commission chairman John Scarborough that the property needs to be zoned for industrial use, not for agriculture.
But Scarborough said the permit is still under review. And a rezoning may not be necessary after all. County building inspector Eddie Pritchett recently went to the property to measure setbacks and get a better picture of what is planned. Pritchett is providing that information to county attorney Mike Pruett, who will then make a second determination on whether the plans can be allowed under current zoning regulations. Pruett initially concluded that the proposed litter-drying facility should be classified as manufacturing and only be required after a rezoning. But Scarborough said the litter-drying process may not actually qualify as manufacturing. He said he’s simply interested in getting a clear determination of whether the facility meets all lawful requirements. The Smiths recently threatened litigation against the county if they fail to issue a permit for the litter-drying facility for Smith Land and Cattle Company.
“If it’s legal, it’s legal,” said Scarborough. “If it’s not, it’s not.”
Rich and Karen Justinn live next to the proposed litter-drying facility. They say similar facilities emit powerful odors and seriously impact the quality of life for nearby residents. They said the building doesn’t meet county setback requirements, that grading for the building has led to significant water runoff problems on their property and that the Smith’s plans aren’t in line with current zoning.
They’ve appealed to county commissioners to help stop the development. Scarborough said that if Pruett determines that the plans are lawful, then a permit will be issued. And there will be no vote by the county commissioners. He said it’s an administrative issue regarding permitting, not a zoning decision.
