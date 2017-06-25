A Nicholson man was arrested recently on multiple charges involving alleged child molestation of a family acquaintance under the age of 16.
Samuel Francisco Fuentes, 39, was charged with child molestation, two counts of rape, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of statutory rape (felony).
He remains in jail as of press time awaiting a bond hearing.
According to Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began looking into the case May 2016 after a family member of the victim reported it.
The case went before the Grand Jury, which handed down an indictment. Patton said it took some time to find Fuentes, who had moved several times since the investigation began. He said the incident involved providing alcohol to the victim as well as sexual contact.
Nicholson man charged with molestation, rape of child
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry