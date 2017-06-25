NICHOLSON - Lloyd Ronald Looney, 79, died Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Gentiva Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional.
Mr. Looney was born the son of the late Louise Dillard Wallace and Loyd Looney. He was a retired mechanic, member of Rogers Baptist Church, and United States Army Veteran., Mr. Looney was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Ballenger Looney; brother, Ernest Looney; and two grandchildren, Nicole and Isaiah.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Forsyth, Nicholson, Judy Looney, Nicholson, Donna Parson (Farron), Royston, Wonda Bonds, Nicholson, and Lynn Norris (Glenn), Nicholson; brother, Henry Looney, Danielsville; sister, Karen Looney, Colbert; sisters-in-law, Nancy Looney, Athens, Shirley Sorrow (Huck), Commerce, and Helen Venable, Nicholson; grandchildren, Samantha, Brandon, Lashea, Jackie, LeAnn, Erica, Dustin, Andy, Chris, and Sam; great-grandchildren, Kaylei, AnneBelle, Chris, Grey, Ethan, Noah, Samuel, Joe, Leah, Gracie, Aiden, Hailey, Warren, Cohen, Micah and Olivia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Monday, June 26, at 1 p.m. from the graveside at Rogers Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carlton Peters officiating.
Donations may be made to Rogers Baptist Church or the University Blood & Cancer Center of Athens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd Looney (04-24-17)
