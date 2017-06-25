Andy Rigby (06-22-17)

WATKINSVILLE - Andy Maxwell Rigby, 60, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Born in Moultrie, he was the son of the late Owen Rigby and Virginia Everett Rigby. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carey Dalton.
Survivors include one brother, David Rigby; one sister, Debra Gasaway; one niece; three nephews; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at The Church of College Station.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpart Drive, C, Athens, GA 30605.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East is in charge of arrangements.
