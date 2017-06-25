Rev. Calvin Bradberry (06-22-17)

Hull - The Rev. Calvin James Bradberry, 58, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Rev. Bradberry served as pastor of Church Alive International in Hull and had retired from Carrier Transicold. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Bradberry and Clyde Bellamy Bradberry.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Lisa Willoughby Bradberry; and two daughters, Brooke (Robert) Williams, Watkinsville, and Heather (Sam) Stratton, Athens; three siblings, Deborah (John) Jennings, Nicholson; Janet (Jeff) Hart, Cornelia; and Dennis Bradberry; three grandchildren, Grayden Stratton, Bentley Stratton, Lennox Stratton, and one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held. Sunday, June 25, at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel.
Lord and Stephens West was in charge of arrangements.
