Region leaders discuss possible referendum

Leaders from 12 area counties were scheduled to gather in Athens last week to discuss a possible one-cent shared transportation tax.
Madison County commissioners recently voted to include a referendum on a November ballot for a one-cent region transportation special purpose local option sale tax (T-SPLOST). But local voters won’t get a vote on that tax unless leaders in seven of 12 area counties decide to put it on a ballot.
“We’re at the point of fish or cut bait,” said Madison County BOC chairman John Scarborough, noting that the deadline for getting a referendum on a November ballot is approaching.
Madison County is included in a region with Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties. Leaders from these counties were scheduled to meet at the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission office on Research Drive in Athens Wednesday.
Scarborough said Clarke County, which collects significant sales taxes, approximately $104 million over five years, is interested in having its own road tax, not a regional one. He said Jasper County has made it clear that it doesn’t want to be involved in a T-SPLOST.
Madison County stands to gain considerable revenue for roads if a regional T-SPLOST is approved. Madison County has over 600 miles of roads and would stand to receive sales tax funds from Clarke County and other more commercial areas in the region.
If the referendum is approved, there will be a collective pass/fail vote by citizens in all involved counties. Voters in the region, including Madison County, turned down a T-SPLOST proposal in 2012.
Madison County currently receives about $500,000 to $600,000 annually in state funds from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program. The county is required to match 30-percent of that grant with its own contribution. If T-SPLOST is approved, the required match will drop to 10 percent for the county.
County commissioners hope T-SPLOST will be approved and open the door for significant road upgrades.
“This would be life-changing for us,” said Lee Allen at a recent BOC meeting.
Region leaders discuss possible referendum
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry