Sarah Presley (06-25-17)

BRASELTON - Sarah Bell Presley, 73, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Mrs. Presley was born in Suches, Ga., the daughter of the late John and Vandora Seabolt. Mrs. Presley was retired from Fawn Togs in Braselton, where she was a seamstress and was a member of the Church of God of Prophesy of Braselton.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Leon Presley, Braselton; children, Elvis Darrel Presley, Dahlonega, Sherry Presley, Gainesville, Ronald Leon Presley, Gillsville, Phillip Presley, Dahlonega, Shannon Presley, Dahlonega, Mitchell Presley, Nicholson; sister, Adel Dills, Dahlonega; brother, Robert Seabolt, Blairsville; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 27, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Danny Peek and Calvin Gooch officiating. The burial will follow in the Church of God of Prophesy of Braselton Cemetery with Mrs. Presley’s grandsons honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
