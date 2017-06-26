5 arrested in Bethlehem meth lab bust

Five men are being held in the Barrow County Detention Center without bond for their role in a local methamphetamine laboratory.
Catarino Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Arturo Lopez-Torres, Jhonnathan Ulivi Vergara and Julio Moreno-Nieto were arrested Wednesday after the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Drug Enforcement Administration Clandestine Laboratory Team found 19 one-gallon containers filled with liquid amphetamine at 1625 Sedgefield Trail in Bethlehem.
The methamphetamine, transported from Mexico and found in a bedroom closet, yielded approximately 45 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $1 million, according to a news release.
Investigators also located three firearms, marijuana, cocaine and over $250,000 in cash.
