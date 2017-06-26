Lavonia Mae Turner (06-25-17)

CARLTON - Lavonia Mae Dickerson Turner, 77, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Born in Dewy Rose, she was the daughter of the late Bodie Dickerson and Vanna Beggs Dickerson. Mrs. Turner was well known for being an archivist and she had many archives relating to the history of Carlton. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing and was a member of Carlton Baptist Church. Most importantly, she was a God-loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her siblings, Opal Dickerson, Bobby Dickerson, Carl Dickerson, Margaret Jordan and Edward Dickerson.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ronald D. Turner; daughters, Kathryn (David) Triplett, Colbert, Carol (Donnie) Clements, Elberton, Karen (Darren) Dudley, Colbert ,and Rhonda (Richard) Whiten of Pace, Fla.; grandchildren, Maelyn Nash, Adam Nash (Casey), Autumn Triplett, Chase Dudley, Chance Dudley, Kara Whiten, Ansleigh Whiten, Walker Whiten, Scarlett Whiten, Mark Clements, Todd Clements and Alan Clements; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Juanita Nash, Miriam Stephenson, Anna Turner, Jackie Thompson (Lamar), Mary Ann Jones (Robert) and Sammy Dickerson (Gail); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Carlton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TJ and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635, or to Madison County Emergency Medical Services, 1300 GA-98, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
