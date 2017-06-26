Bruce Maney (06-25-17)

CONYERS, GA - Bruce Noel Maney, 93, a native of Banks County, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Mr. Maney was born on October 31, 1923, in Banks County, to son of the the late George Dewey and Mary Maxwell Maney. Bruce married his late wife, Hellean Louise Swanson, on June 15, 1946, in Fulton County, Ga. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Marlow, Mozelle Cunningham, and Callie Saville Maney; and brothers, Vernon Maney and Clay Maney.
Bruce served as a Master Sergeant in World War II in the United States 10th Army, 625th Field Artillery Battalion, 3031st Ordinance Base and Maintenance Unit at the Battle of Okinawa in the Pacific. He was a deacon for over 50 years at several Baptist Churches, including the First Baptist Church, Conyers, where he was a member. Mr. Maney retired from U.S. Steel in 1992.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Edna Hellean Maney Dziak and Michael J. Dziak, Peachtree City, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Milus Bruce Maney and Charlene Strickland Maney, Snellville; grandsons, Michael S. Maney, Minneapolis, Minn. and Thomas C. Maney, Atlanta; sister, Mildred Perry, St. Simons Island, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Beth Maney, Demorest; and brother, Sam Maney, Homer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, , at Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Young Harris, Ga., with full military honors provided. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Old Union Baptist Church, Old Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 688, Young Harris, Georgia 30582.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
