Three arrested in burglary at golf course

Three people have been arrested in a burglary at Chimney Oaks Golf Course.
On Monday morning, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that had already occurred on the property of Chimney Oaks Golf Club located on Hammer’s Glen Drive in Homer. According to the complainant, there were a number of items stolen from inside a building which included lawn equipment, electronics and gasoline. The complainant estimated the value of the stolen items to be approximately $61,850.
While on patrol in the area of Grove Level Road, a Banks County deputy observed an older model blue Jeep Cherokee travelling reckless and at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction. As the deputy maneuvered to pursue the vehicle in order to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle was out of the deputy’s direct sight.
While still travelling the area in search of the vehicle, a citizen alerted the deputy towards the direction of Carson Segars Road where the vehicle was last seen travelling erratically. The deputy did locate the vehicle in a driveway on Carson Segars Road and found it to be occupied by several individuals. As the deputy exited the patrol unit, a male subject standing outside the vehicle sprinted in the opposite direction and fled from the area.
Four other individuals stayed inside the vehicle as additional deputies arrived to the scene. While speaking with all occupants, items that were observed from plain sight inside the vehicle were noticeably identifiable. After further investigation, deputies were able to determine the equipment observed from within the vehicle was actually stolen from Chimney Oaks Golf Course on the prior evening. Additional items were located at the residence that were also confirmed to be linked to Chimney Oaks Golf Course.
“We can confirm that we have located 90 percent of the reported stolen items,” sheriff’s office spokesman Carissa McFadden stated. We are still investigating leads to locating the final item that was stolen from the local business.”
Initially, the four individuals within the vehicle were detained but then after interviews were conducted, two females were released and two males were arrested. The two males arrested from the scene were identified as Wade Bolton, 17, of Homer, and Adrian Scranton, 19, of Eatonton. The fleeing subject was later identified as Louis Stiles, 17, of Homer and was located the same evening on Highway 98.
Bolton is currently charged with theft by receiving. Stiles and Scranton are both charged with felony burglary along with Scranton facing an additional charge of theft by taking. All men are being housed at Banks County Detention Center.
Three arrested in burglary at golf course
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry