Grinding wheel taken from Hurricane Shoals mill

Wednesday, June 28. 2017
A part of the history of Hurricane Shoals Park was stolen between May 21 and June 16.
A large grinding wheel with a wooden platform base from the lower side of the mill at Hurricane Shoals park was taken.
The wheel was on a platform in front of the mill for display, Pat Bell, long involved with park, said Monday.
Ricky McElroy, assistant director, park services, reported the missing item. He guessed it weighed between 150 and 200 pounds.

For the full story, see the June 28th issue of The Jackson Herald.
