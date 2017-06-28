Ag facility, PR top county priorities

A new agricultural facility and expanding the use of social media to promote Jackson County were the top goals set by the board of commissioners at its day-long annual retreat meeting last week.
The board also highlighted making plans to maintain the county’s rural heritage; getting more information about how the county attorney is billing the county for services; and developing a county transportation plan as its top five priorities.
The BOC also discussed:
• the possibility of roll back the millage rate slightly if the assessments come in higher than anticipated.
• EMS and Public Safety employee retention issues.
• UDC and what to do with the 300-foot separation mandated between ag facilities, such as chicken houses, and houses.
• some county officials are unhappy with the current county law firm and want a change.
• there was a lot of discussion on road and bridge needs. The county may put its own T-SPLOST on the 2018 ballot to get some funding to do more road repair and work.
• Commissioner Chas Hardy wanted to talk about the county’s building standards to see if they are too rigid and making housing prices too high for lower income workers. There was some discussion about implementing impact fees in the county and or raising existing permit fees.
• heard an update on the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V, which ends June 30.
•discussed updating the software for the finance, human resources and public development departments.
•got an update on its 2016 audit, which will be presented in July.
•discussed issues with delays in EMS billing.
For the full story on the discussions, see the June 28th issue of The Jackson Herald.
