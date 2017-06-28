Hitzges to leave JCSS

Jamie Hitzges has been named the principal of Chicopee Woods Elementary School.
Hitzges currently serves as the assistant superintendent of finance operations of the Jackson County School System.
“I will miss my friends in Jackson County, but the calling to work with students again was too strong! I look forward to growing as a principal and serving the community,” Hitges wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.
For the full story and more school news, see the June 28th issue of The Jackson Herald.
