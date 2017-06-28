Open house set for Barrow County Veterans Resource Center

Wednesday, June 28. 2017
The Barrow County Veterans Resource Center, 66 McElroy St., Winder, will be holding an open house 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. Refreshments will be provided and door prizes will be given. Visitors will see the facilities and get a look at services offered by the center, including information about veterans affairs, community resources, housing, Yoga Warrior classes, dog training, food pantries, clothes closets, assistance in filing claims, and PTSD treatment referrals and programs. For more information, go to the center’s Facebook page, “Barrow County Veterans Resource Center,” or email info@militaryveteransofga.com.
