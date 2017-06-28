A lawsuit over a controversial warehouse in Braselton was settled before the town council could take any action.
Cooper Farm LLC, Susan Braselton Fant, Anne Elisabeth Braselton and Stephanie Braselton Williams filed a suit against the city and developers in the Superior Court of Jackson County in April over the Town of Braselton’s decision to annex and rezone a proposed warehouse off Hwy. 124 near Davis Street.
The case was settled by developers before the town could answer the complaint, or file a motion to dismiss, according to town manager Jennifer Scott.
The Braselton family and Cooper Farm said the project would decrease their property value, decrease buffers, and add to noise nuisance, light pollution and water runoff. The project, according to the complaint, would cause “irreparable harm.”
Approximately one month after the complaint was filed, the Braselton family and Cooper Farm signed a settlement with developer CHI Development GP, LLC. That settlement includes a $300,000 payment for any negative impact on the Braselton/Cooper Farm property and up to $90,000 in attorney’s fees.
Other agreements include:
•a berm screening along the Braselton property line. Developers must also submit screening and landscape plans to the Braselton family/Cooper Farm.
•no chain link fence along the Braselton property or Davis Street.
•a “no thru truck traffic” sign on Davis Street.
•the 462,000 sq. ft. building must blend in (constructed with neutral tone materials).
•exterior lighting must shine downwards.
See the full story in the June 28 issue of The Braselton News.
Controversial warehouse lawsuit settled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry