Braselton plans July 4 parade and fireworks

Braselton plans a variety of events to celebrate July 4. Events include:
FLOOD RUN
Braselton will start July 4 with its third Jacob Flood Run/Walk at 10 a.m.
It is free and will be along the Mulberry River Walk. Participants can register at www.tinyurl.com/floodrun2017.
Parking is available at Liberty Village (Ace Hardware) at 3740 Village Way, Braselton. Participants are asked to park on the grass lot.
MUSIC, PARADE AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
Later in the day, the town will have live music provided by the Fly Betty Band on the Town Green from 5-10 p.m.
A parade will be at 6 p.m. along Highway 53, from the Tech Center through downtown, turning right on Henry Street, continuing to Harrison Street, left on Davis Street, right on Highway 124 and back to the Tech Center.
Participants must register for the parade. The form is on the city’s website.
Kids’ inflatables, food sales and shopping at local stores also will be part of the activities.
FIREWORKS
Fireworks will be above the town hall. Viewers may line Highway 53 in front of the Old Grist Mill, Northeast Georgia Bank, Braselton library and Braselton Brothers Store on the Davis Street side.
