Black bear spotted in Hoschton

A black bear was spotted in West Jackson last week.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for the sighting in Hoschton. The complainant said he saw a waist-high, 200-pound black bear standing in the front yard of a Murphy Road residence.
Officers told the man to leave the bear alone if he saw it again. They told him to call 9-1-1 if it became a nuisance.
Other sightings of black bears have been recently reported in Banks County.
