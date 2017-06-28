Gregory Wojcik (06-23-17)

COMMERCE – Gregory Van Wojcik, 49, died Friday afternoon, June 23, 2017.
Born in Cobb County, Ga., he was the son of Norman S. Stanley Wojcik Sr. and the late Lucille Hobbs Wojcik.
Survivors in addition to his father, includes siblings, Cathleen Everett, Norman Wojcik Jr., and Donna Ernst.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 27, at Grey Hill Cemetery in Commerce with the Rev. Steve Vice officiating.
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
