Suspect caught in bank robbery

Banks County investigators have obtained warrants for the female who has been identified as the suspect in the bank robbery that occurred on Monday, June 19, at Northeast Georgia Bank in Banks Crossing.
Christi Diane Slade, 44, of Rensselaer, New York, was detained at Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (New York) when she arrived to visit with her incarcerated husband last Thursday evening. Slade ultimately confessed to the Banks County bank robbery, as well as one in Washington County, and is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland from New York to face Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s outstanding charges. Once in Maryland, she will then face extradition to Georgia to face our charge of armed robbery.
"Our agency was contacted early Thursday morning when Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland had received information concerning our recent bank robbery and the eerily familiar similarities that were present in their own recent bank robbery," Banks County Sheriff's office spokesman Carissa McFadden stated. "Washington County investigators were successful in developing a suspect in their agency’s case that occurred in Hagerstown, MD last Wednesday at approximately 4:20 p.m. Banks County and Washington County Investigators were able to compare notes and during their extensive investigation, an overwhelming amount of evidence connected the suspect to both crimes. A national lookout alert was sent out which included the particulars of the suspect."
During the investigation, it was discovered that Slade has been convicted of charges related to conducting a bank robbery in 1993 and 2008. She was released from federal prison in 2013.
On Monday morning, June 19, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Banks County deputies received a report of an armed robbery that had already occurred at Northeast Georgia Bank located at 30990 Highway 441. The suspect was described as a thin white female in her early to mid-30’s with blonde hair. Witnesses stated that she stood at approximately 5’4, wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts. She was observed with a black bandana on her head but removed after leaving the bank. She was armed with a firearm and left the business on foot towards Days Inn.
