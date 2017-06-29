Lindsey leaving for Gainesville AD job

After a four-year stint as athletic director and a eight-year run at the school overall, Adam Lindsey is leaving Jackson County Comprehensive High School to take the athletic director’s job at Gainesville High School.
Lindsey, who was named the Class AAA Athletic Director of the Year in March, had served as Jackson County’s athletic director since the 2013-14 school year. He’ll take over at Gainesville for Billy Kirk (a former Jackson County head football coach), who left to become principal at Lumpkin County High School.
“I think it’s the best athletic department, athletic job around,” Lindsey said. “When it came open, I wanted to at least stick my name in the hat and go through the interview process.”
Lindsey said leaving his post at Jackson County was a very difficult decision.
“The hardest part about leaving Jackson County is the people and the relationships that we’ve built with the coaches and the kids,” Lindsey said.
For the rest of this story, see the July 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
