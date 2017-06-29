If there’s a major benefit to the summer scrimmage schedule, perhaps it’s watching players emerge within the frame work of a team. At least that’s the way new Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Monty McClure sees it.
McClure, who came from Winder-Barrow where he was a boys’ assistant, used the month of June to establish some groundwork with his Lady Panther team. The team trekked to Chattanooga for a team camp while also playing scrimmage games at Winder-Barrow and at home.
“What’s great about the summer is defining roles for the players,” said McClure, who has taken over for former coach Julie McCutcheon.
For example, he asked two players — Kendall Clerici and Carson Anderson — to take on roles as scorers during summer games, “and they’ve never been scorers,” McClure said.
“Just getting them to shoot the basketball has been a challenge,” McClure said. “But they’re starting to get more comfortable with it.”
Several other players have stood out to McClure in the short time he’s been with the program.
He said rising senior post player Carlie Anderson is a calming force and a leader on the team, while Sydney Hayes is one of the most improved players over last year (based on the input of those with the program last year). Meanwhile, he praised the work ethic of guard Montgomery Garland and is looking forward to guard Megan Sorrells joining the mix after a season-ending injury last year. He also expects valuable minutes from rising senior Alex Body off the bench, especially on the boards.
For the rest of this story, see the June 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASKETBALL: Team ‘coming together’ says new JCCHS hoops coach
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry