BASKETBALL: New coach puts summer schedule to good use

To everyone else, they’re simply scrimmages.
But for coaches entering a new job — like Jefferson’s Kevin Morris — summer basketball games provide a valuable outlet for coaches and players alike to adjust to one another.
“I don’t know if it’s better for me or for them,” Morris said. “They’re going to see what they’re going to get (from me). It was good for both of us.”
Morris, who left Apalachee to succeed longtime Dragon coach Bolling DuBose, got an extended look at his team throughout 16 scrimmage games.
The coach said summer games offer insight into each player beyond their on-floor production.
“Are they going to compete when things get bad or are they going to tuck their head, are they going to pout, are they going to have bad body language?” Morris said. “All those types of things are things we looked at this summer.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
