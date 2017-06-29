FOOTBALL: Jefferson finishes as runner-up at St. Pius X 7-on-7 event

While the third time wasn’t the charm for Jefferson, the Dragons were again among the final two teams standing in a 7-on-7 tournament.
Jefferson went 6-2 and finished second in Friday’s George B. Maloof Tournament hosted by St. Pius X, marking the team’s third runner-up showing in the summer 7-on-7 circuit.
“I thought we competed very, very well and had an opportunity to win it,” coach Gene Cathcart said.
Jefferson fell to Milton 23-14 in the championship round. Down 20-14 in the final seconds, the Dragons’ final throw toward the end zone was intercepted and Milton was awarded three points (in accordance with 7-on-7 rules) as the game ended.
“It came down to the last second,” Cathcart said. “I’m just really proud of how our guys competed and how our coaches had them prepared, and it was a lot of fun today (Friday).”
