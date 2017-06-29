Jimmy Sailors (06-28-17)

JEFFERSON - Jimmy Reginal Sailors, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Mr. Sailors was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Young Zenith Sailors and Christine Langford Sailors. Mr. Sailors graduated from Jefferson High School, attended Georgia Tech and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Mr. Sailors was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, had served in the Army Reserve, and was retired from Mennel Milling, where he was a General Manager. Mr. Sailors was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Elaine Lye Sailors on December 17, 2014; and his grandchildren, Bradley and Jennifer Whittaker.
Survivors include his children, Susan Bruce and her husband Joe, Maryville, Tenn., Julie Prince and her husband Bill, Mt. Holly, N.C.., David Sailors and his wife Shannon, Jefferson, and Lynn Dams and her husband Kevin, Jefferson; sister, Debby Dowdy, Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Jason Phillips, Travis Phillips, Ashley Whittaker, Jimmy Whittaker, Cory Dams and Holly Dams; great-grandchildren, Sydney Phillips, Bentley Phillips, Kaylee and Megan Graham; and future great-grandson, George Sailors Phillips.
A private family memorial service will be held on a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
