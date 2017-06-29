Commerce has rescheduled its annual music and fireworks celebration to Saturday because of predicted bad weather.
The event will be the same time, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Spencer Park.
Fireworks will be at dark. The Hunter Grayson band will entertain. A kids’ zone with inflatables and face painting and food trucks also will be available.
Commerce fireworks moved to Saturday
