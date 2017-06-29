Commerce fireworks moved to Saturday

Thursday, June 29. 2017
Commerce has rescheduled its annual music and fireworks celebration to Saturday because of predicted bad weather.
The event will be the same time, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Spencer Park.
Fireworks will be at dark. The Hunter Grayson band will entertain. A kids’ zone with inflatables and face painting and food trucks also will be available.
