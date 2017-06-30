Phone scam targets county residents

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Friday, June 30. 2017
A phone scam has surfaced recently asking people to donate money to the Georgia Burn Foundation on behalf of Barrow County Emergency Services, BCES officials said Friday.
According to a news release, several residents and businesses have received phone calls this week asking them for the donations. BCES officials said they do not endorse the calls and have not received any notification from the Burn Foundation that they are conducting phone solicitations in the area.
Collections for the Burn Foundation are typically done annually during the “Boot Drive," with firefighters collecting money in their boots at area intersections (or at other organized events in the community, endorsed by BCES). Any Boot Drive or sanctioned event collecting money will have BCES firefighters in uniform and in BCES fire apparatus. If you would like to donate money to the Georgia Burn Foundation, you can do so by giving it to one of your firefighters collecting money at the Boot Drive, or contact BCES at 770-307-2987.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.