4 people arrested in string of property-damage incidents

Four people from Barrow County were arrested recently in connection with a string of property-damage incidents.
According to a news release, 18-year-old Mansfield Yancey of Winder, 18-year-old Deontavious Williams of Statham, 20-year-old Damon Griffin of Auburn and 18-year-old Hannah Wallace of Statham have been charged with one county of reckless conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and 17 counts of criminal trespass.
From May 16-25, the Winder Police Department and Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to over 20 incidents where a group of people was riding around late at night shooting out the windows of both vehicles and businesses with a BB gun. The amount of damage has been estimated at over $10,000, the release said.
All four suspects were identified through detectives' investigations and are awaiting trial.
