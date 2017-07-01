Thompson: Democrats need more than moral victories

The most accurate prediction I saw on the internet last week ahead of the special election runoff for Georgia’s open Sixth Congressional District seat was this: Karen Handel will win, and many Democrats will claim victory.
Handel did win, 52 percent to 48, fending off Democrat John Ossoff’s quest to turn the district blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.
And, in their attempt to put lipstick on a pig, many Democrats pointed to the fact that last November, the district had gone to former Rep. Tom Price, the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, with 62 percent of the vote.
Sure, there is ample reason for Republicans to heed the warning that President Donald Trump does not enjoy great popularity in their suburban strongholds like the Georgia Sixth, where he narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton and failed to garner 50 percent of the vote.
But at the end of the day, Trump did win. So did Handel on June 20, crushing the spirits of some two-dozen of my high school and college friends and acquaintances who live in the Sixth and campaigned vigorously for Ossoff — some through social media, others door-to-door on foot.
While the Democrats could accurately claim they made up a ton of ground in a short period of time, they had attempted to cast this election as a referendum on President Trump. Feel free to walk back on that assertion now, Democrats, but that’s the one you made and it didn’t work.
The president and his party won. And while I never thought this was as crucial a race as it has been made out to be, the increased magnification of it makes a loss that much more impactful psychologically.
At north of $50 million spent, this was the most expensive U.S. House race ever. More than $30 million of that total poured in for Ossoff, but when all the votes had been counted, he had gotten the same percentage of the vote Clinton did and only 10 percent more than Rodney Stooksbury, who spent virtually nothing to lose to Price by more than 20 percent last fall.
In one way, the Democrats could be right in that this did not turn out to be a referendum on Trump — because Ossoff didn’t exactly make it one.
While his calls for more civility in Washington may have been a not-so-subtle jab at the president, the candidate rarely mentioned Trump by name.
Most of this was by design. Ossoff’s team instead opted to cast him as a moderate, centrist candidate who could appeal to Republican suburbanites turned off by Trump, his brand of populism and the legal problems swirling around his administration.
The move will and already has been second-guessed by political strategists from all sides, but I think ultimately — given the demographics of the district — it was Ossoff’s best bet.
Still, though, the move opened him up to more scrutiny. He did not have an extensive record to run on, which Handel’s team was able to hammer him on effectively enough.
Another issue is that while centrism may have been Ossoff’s best bet, that approach doesn’t mesh with his most passionate supporters — young, millennial progessives who were angry over Trump’s election and threw their energies behind Ossoff’s candidacy as an outlet to express that anger.
But there weren’t enough voters ready to get on board with them.
What Handel, her team and the political action committees opposing Ossoff did best was cast him as a complete outsider, hoisted on the shoulders of big Washington liberals “who just don’t share our values.”
With Clinton rendered practically irrelevant by her loss to Trump last fall, the logical person to latch Ossoff onto was Nancy Pelosi. The most effective ad out of that endlessly annoying barrage of them on the television the past few months was the one that ended with banners of the House Minority Leader and Ossoff hanging from the Golden Gate Bridge.
Handel was able to tap into the type of identity politics many Republicans have, just like Trump was last year.
She may not have inspired many Republicans, but by God, she was better than one of “them,” the outsiders.
Democrats have not yet figured out how to beat that back in the era of Trump. Election results like this and the criticism of Ossoff’s candidacy coming from the left help illuminate a growing fracture in the Democratic party between the pragmatism of Clinton and Barack Obama and the stronger progressivism of the Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren wing of the party.
Democrats are in need of a stronger, more unified strategy and probably new leadership outside of the likes of Pelosi — whose brand has, quite frankly, been toxic for a long time now — if they really want to start winning elections again.
Sure, midterms aren’t typically kind to any president’s party and Republicans could do themselves in with the rushing through of an unpopular healthcare bill that has faced very little scrutiny thus far.
But then, what approach do the Democrats take to health care? Do they push for something similar to the Affordable Care Act, which they may want to preserve but make reforms to, or do they take the direction more hardline progressives want — a single-payer system?
And sure, Trump’s presidency may go up in flames if any of these investigations turn up impeachable evidence.
But impeachment, if it occurs, is probably a long way away and, even if it came to that, the process of removing Trump may prove difficult for Democrats.
Until then, faced with special-election losses in Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Kansas — close ones, but still defeats — they need to figure out how to win elections and what case they want to present to the people.
Claiming moral victories won’t cut it.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
