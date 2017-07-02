Colbert Fourth of July Celebration set for Tuesday

The City of Colbert will hold its 48th annual July 4th Celebration Tuesday, July 4.
This year’s theme is “Back the Red, White and Blue.” Rickey Smith will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. and features marching bands, antique cars, tractors, floats and many other exhibits at no charge. Tripp Strickland will deliver the National Anthem: The Star-Spangled Banner. The Madison County Rotary Club and Ramp Builders will be the Grand Marshals. The “Citizen of the Year” is Ms. Bobbie Rooker, director of Madison County Food Bank.
Danny Anthony will perform and host the live entertainment from the grandstand throughout the day.
Entertainers include:
•The Voltures, a local high school group made up of Blaze Mason, drummer; Grace Kanavage, vocalist; Jake Pence, bass guitar; Alex Redman, guitar
•Enuff-O-That, made up of Victor Proveaux, guitar; Chris Dixon, banjo; Ricky Payne, banjo; Bill Long, bass; Russell Sagon, dobro; Bo Edwards, fiddle
•The New Vision Gospel Singers, a group who enjoys “spreading God’s message of love, grace and mercy through song,” will perform. Steve Pruitt is the lead singer; Lawrence Taylor is lead guitar and vocal; Franklin Downs is piano and vocal; Michael Bennett, bass guitar and vocal; Brett Bennett, guitar and vocal; Coyle Bennett, drums and Cooper Bennett, mandolin, piano and vocal. (The Gipson Family was previously set to perform, but cannot attend due to illness in the group.)
Lewis Bonner invites anyone, young or old, to join in the horseshoe pitching contest that begins at 11 a.m. A variety of vendors will be present with their home-made items and food items. This year an added feature will be a brisket-cooking contest for anyone interested in competing. Call Wendy Myers 706-296-0814 or email: wmyers@madison.k12.ga.us for more information.
“You will have a chance to sample and vote on the best tasting brisket,” organizers said. “Colbert’s famous delicious barbeque and stew will be served at $9/plate.”
Other concessions will be available as well including “the Lion’s Club’s famous hot-dogs and hamburgers.” The Colbert Museum, the Eberhart Log Cabin, and Little Red Caboose will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register to be in the parade, call Cindy Morris at 706-202-7214 and vendors call Jenny Mason at 706-255-7053 or call city hall at 706-788-2311 or email cityhall@colbertgeorgia.com for information.
“Mayor Chris Peck, City Advisor John Waggoner, City Council, the Lion’s Club, the Colbert Volunteer Fire Department and all Colbert citizens, invite everyone to join in the old-fashioned down-home Independence Day Celebration,” organizers said. “Happy July 4th to everyone.”
