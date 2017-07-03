Evelyn Jones (06-30-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 3. 2017
STATHAM - Evelyn L. Jones, 79, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Jones was born in the Jersey community of Walton County. She spent many years of her life as a waitress with the Old House Restaurant in Statham, where she enjoyed feeding the public and interacting with the guests. She was preceded in death by her sons, Rick, Dennis, and Jeff Brown; and grandchild, Carmen Brown.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Billy Joe Jones, Statham; sister, Barbara Whitley, Darien, Ga.; five grandchildren, Emily, Steve, Jason, and Aleeta Brown, and Tammy Aaron; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Duncan Cemetery in Monroe. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, July 3, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral homed.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.