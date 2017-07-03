Evelyn Jones (06-30-17)

STATHAM - Evelyn L. Jones, 79, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was born in the Jersey community of Walton County. She spent many years of her life as a waitress with the Old House Restaurant in Statham, where she enjoyed feeding the public and interacting with the guests. She was preceded in death by her sons, Rick, Dennis, and Jeff Brown; and grandchild, Carmen Brown.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Billy Joe Jones, Statham; sister, Barbara Whitley, Darien, Ga.; five grandchildren, Emily, Steve, Jason, and Aleeta Brown, and Tammy Aaron; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Duncan Cemetery in Monroe. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, July 3, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral homed.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
