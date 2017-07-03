Shannon Jackson (07-01-17)

JEFFERSON - Shannon Ledford Jackson, 49, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Columbus, Ga., the daughter of Carol Howard Ledford and James Oran Ledford of Athens. Mrs. Jackson taught school for over 20 years. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Brenau University, taught at the Oglethorpe County Elementary School, and was a member at the Winterville Baptist Church. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her grandparents, Danny and Edna Howard, Oran and Edith Ledford; and father-in-law, Rev. Wayne Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Rob” Jackson, Jefferson; children, Hunter McBride, Athens, Erin Jackson, Jefferson, Rhett Jackson, Jefferson, and Harrison McBride, Jefferson; parents, James and Carol Ledford, Athens, Ken and Lucy Gallman, Livingston, Ala.; sisters, Ashley Foreman and her husband Brian, Athens, Brittany Geithman and her husband Ti, Athens, and Meg Sanderson and her husband Chris, Helena, Ala.; nieces and nephews, River Foreman, Reece Foreman, Addison Shockley, Brayden Shockley and Harper Shockley; mother-in-law, Bobbie Jackson, Jefferson; brother-in-law, David Jackson and his wife Debbie, Pendergrass; and sister-in-law, Melanie Doster, Clermont.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Phil Wages and Eric Shelton officiating. The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 pm., at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson with Brian Foreman, Tim Geithman, Frankie Gabriel, Ben Eberhart, Wes Thurmond, David Jackson, Brayden Shockley and Reece Foreman honored as pallbearers.
Flowers are optional, with memorials given to help establish a scholarship fund in memory of Shannon. Memorials may be sent to Hope Haven Inc., 371 Hope Haven Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Shannon Jackson (07-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry