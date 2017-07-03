Linda Whitlock (06-30-17)

BALDWIN - Linda Lee Woods Whitlock, 61, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Born on January 18, 1956, in Decatur, Ga., she was the daughter of Louise Hudson Harris and late William Meredith Woods. Mrs. Whitlock was a retired educator having worked for Banks, Hall, and Habersham County school systems. As a former teacher, counselor and clogging instructor, she loved her students, family, and friends and always enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed collecting pottery, arts and crafts, as well as traveling to the mountains and the beach. She loved animals and was an avid horseback rider. Mrs. Whitlock was a member of Tates Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Whitlock; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Courtney Henson, Hendersonville, N.C.; mother and stepfather, Louise Hudson and James “Jimmy” Harris, Alto; stepson, Cody Whitlock, Maysville; stepdaughter, Bree Whitlock, Maysville; sister and brother-in-law, Diane Woods and Sam Huff, Kennesaw; other extended family and friends; beloved dog, Mercy and favorite horse, Jack.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Tates Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Jerrell Beatty and the Rev. Jim McLendon officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Linda Whitlock Memorial Fund for a Special Cancer Survivor, c/o Habersham Federal Credit Union, 420 West Louise Street, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
