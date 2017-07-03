COMMERCE - Betty Jo Stephenson, 79, died Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her residence.
Mrs. Stephenson was born in Homer to the late Omer Lee and Ruby Elizabeth Dailey. She was a member of Homer Baptist Church and was retired from Gold Kist. Mrs. Stephenson was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Odell Stephenson.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Jones and Sherri Marsh, both of Athens; brother, Terry Dailey, Danielsville; grandchildren, Rusty McDuffie, Nicholson, Josh McDuffie, Carnesville and Kyle Gillespie, Jefferson; and great-grandchildren, Carsen McDuffie, Brooks McDuffie, Scarlett McDuffie, Brayson McDuffie and Blakley Gillespie.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 3, at Homer Baptist Church with the Revs. Charles Crabbe and Jeff Williams officiating. Interment was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jo Stephenson (07-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry