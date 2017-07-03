GAINESVILLE - Donald Dwight Swaim, 86, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Mr. Swaim was born in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late James Dwight Swaim and Geraldine Doris Swaim. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson and was a missionary to Mexico. Mr. Swaim was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Fannie Shetters Swaim, Gainesville; children, Jeffrey Swaim and his wife Becky, Flowery Branch, Kenneth Swaim, Comer, Sylvia Vance and her husband Richard, Jefferson, Michele Schmeltz and her husband Greg, Oakwood, Michael Swaim and his wife Jenn, Gainesville; sister, Diane Crider, Indiana; brothers, Delmar Swaim, Ohio, Roger Swaim, Michigan, and David Swaim, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 3, in the Faith Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Cudd officiating. The burial will take place on Wednesday, July 5, in the Cowan Montgomery Cemetery in Cowan, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 427, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Donald Swaim (06-30-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry