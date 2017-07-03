Grace Nixon (06-12-17)

A memorial service for Grace Freeman Nixon of Cordele was held Friday, June 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Cordele First United Methodist Church. Ben Drennan and Barbara Stripling, musicians provided the music. The congregation sang “The Old Rugged Cross.” Gracen Vonier sang “How Great Thou Art” and Mena Vonier sang “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone.” The committal service followed in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Grace, 74, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017, at Phoebe-Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Born in Jefferson, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Bertha Harris Freeman. Grace was the Director (RET) of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services in Cordele and a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and loved her family and friends, especially her granddaughter, Gracen. Grace was a member of the Albany Crape Myrtle Chapter #163 Order of the Eastern Star, and a past member of the Pilot Club and the Tallulah Adkins Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her daughter and her husband, Mena and Doug Vonier, Cordele; a granddaughter, Gracen Meredith Vonier, Cordele; three step-grandsons, Cody Vonier, Joseph Vonier and Ben Vonier; seven great-grandchildren; a sister and her husband, Sara and Stewart Eads, Atlanta; and nieces and nephews, Chris Moates, Roger Sailors, Barbra Kaylor, Pete Sailors, Stewart Eads and Matthew Eads.
The family would appreciate memorials to the Methodist Children’s Home, 100 Mill Creek Road, Americus, GA 31709, or to Cordele First United Methodist Church, Music Program, P.O. Box 871, Cordele, GA 31010.
Arrangements were by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guestbook is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.
