Peggy Ann Elrod (07-01-17)

WINTERVILLE, GA - Peggy Ann Scogin Elrod, 67, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Athens.
Mrs. Elrod was born in Commerce on March 27, 1950, the daughter of the late George Robert Scogin and Mary Louise Carter Scogin. She was a weaver having worked at Harmony Grove Mills and was a member of Little Country Church in Commerce, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Marvin Elrod; brother, James Allen Scogin; and sister, Florence Mildred Lance.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Elrod, Winterville, Daniel Elrod, Danielsville, and Jason Elrod, Colbert; grandchildren, Tiffany Leigh Elrod, Brandon Bailey Elrod, Alaina Mae Elrod; brother, Robert E. Scogin, Colbert; and sister, Sandra Elaine Hardman, Danielsville.
Funeral services will be held at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with the Rev. Andy Huff officiating. Interment will follow in the Kirk Family Cemetery in Colbert. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until funeral hour on Monday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road, SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
